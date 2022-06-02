Advertisement

11 incarcerated Dane Co. men and women graduate with high school diplomas

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County Jail (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 11 incarcerated men and women have just graduated with a high school diploma.

The students graduated from Metro High, a high school located within Dane County Jail. The school is considered a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District. The sheriff’s office explained that the program is important, as it is a way for those who are incarcerated to still work toward their education which is required by the compulsory education law.

The school offers a plethora of avenues of study which are personalized to each student as they work toward their degree. It also offers them the chance to work with a variety of community partners, the sheriff’s office noted.

“I’m very proud of the men and women who were able to earn their diploma’s this past year. They did so under very difficult circumstances, making their accomplishment even greater,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

In addition, four more students are expected to graduate by the end of the summer.

