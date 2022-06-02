Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident

Latest News

Tulsa's police chief says his team trains over and over for events like an active shooter....
Tulsa shooting: Police train 'for not if but when'
Black Business Hub location revealed
Dane Co. Board to meet in-person for first time in 2+ years
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act
Novavax is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to...
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts