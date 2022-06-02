Advertisement

City of Madison gives public chance to name trash compactors

(City of Madison)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Have you been sitting on the perfect name for your local trash compactor? Well now is your time to shine.

The City of Madison is accepting name suggestions until June 7th to name the trash and recycling compactors at Sycamore Avenue drop-off site.

So far, the city has received nearly 400 different potential name suggestions which have included a myriad of different puns, references to both historical figures and celebrities and much more, including fan-favorite; Trashy McTrashface.

After the June 7th deadline, the city will choose a short list of finalists who will then be pit against one another for a final vote from the public. More details about the final voting process to be announced later.

These new trash and recycling compactors are important because they are electric compactors which will help save 8 gallons of diesel fuel every hour, according to the City of Madison.

To make sure your suggestion counts, simply send the name you want to suggest to dropoff@cityofmadison.com.

