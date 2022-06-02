Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s press release into Quadren Wilson officer-involved shooting leaves more questions

The press release was issued almost a month after NBC15 Investigates initially reported it.
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney’s office is still reviewing the case of Quadren Wilson, the man shot in Madison by two DCI agents as they took him into custody.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office released a press release saying they wrapped up their independent investigation of the shooting, but NBC15 Investigates reported the information almost a month ago.

The DA’s office has since requested additional information before they make their decision on charges. It still isn’t known exactly why Wilson was shot and taken into custody that day.

Twenty-one members of various law agencies participated in Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 3 for an unrelated charge near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard on Madison’s east side, including members of the DEA, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Madison Police Dept. None of them were wearing body cameras at the time.

The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant related to a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office revealed in February that there was no evidence Wilson had a gun or any other weapon with him during the time of the shooting.

