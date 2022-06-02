First Alert - On & Off Rain this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rainy weather is back in Wisconsin this weekend. Outside of a spotty shower in the North tonight, Friday appears to be full of sunshine - much like today. The sky remains clear overnight as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Friday features highs in the lower - mid 70s again with abundant sunshine. A low-pressure system and attendant warm front will move closer to the Badger State late Friday night. Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin on the nose of a low-level jet. These showers will impact any morning plans. Those initial showers move East and another band sets up just North of the area. Saturday afternoon may have on & off sprinkles, but there will be some dry time before more showers (and perhaps a thunderstorm) roll into the region during the evening.

Lows drop to around 50 Sunday morning. Occasional showers and storms continue into the afternoon with another round of rain moving by Monday morning.

Tuesday appears drier with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Another batch of showers is expected on Wednesday with some more sunshine by Thursday.

