Madison Police Department’s MPD Pride celebrates Pride Month

The Madison Police Department's organization, MPD Pride, is gearing up for events and community events throughout June.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department’s organization, MPD Pride, is gearing up for events and community events throughout June. The group is excited for the next four weeks, joining in on celebrating the history, culture, and people of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re a community outreach group, and we’re there for the community when we’re needed,” said MPD Pride Co-Chair Nicki Stapleton.

Stapleton says the group is a resource and support system for the department and plays a role in the Madison community at large, going to events and working with community organizers. It is also a resource that can be used when people come to the department looking for help.

“Members of the community who are members of the LGBTQ community who may need additional support or feel more comfortable speaking with someone who is a member of the LGBTQ community or an ally,” said Stapleton.

The organization boasts 50 members made up of both officers and civilians. MPD Pride members will volunteer at the Briarpatch Youth Arts Festival on June 25th and host a pop-up event at the Henry Vilas Zoo on June 29th.

