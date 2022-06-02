More arrests possible in Penn Park fights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department indicates that more arrests may be coming in connection with a large fight at Penn Park earlier this week.

In an update, the department stated detectives are still trying to identify those who were involved in the Memorial Day confrontation and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities. Thursday’s update also included the names of the two people who have been taken into custody so far: Zytasia Davis-Nururdin and Pamela Morris.

Both Davis-Nururdin and Morris appeared in a Dane Co. court on Wednesday where they were given $500 signature bonds. The Dane Co. jail inmate list indicates both have since been released. The 17-year-old Davis-Nurudin faces a felony charge of substantial battery as well as disorderly conduct, while Morris, 54, was charged with battery as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

MPD previously reported Monday’s fight at Penn Park was still ongoing when its officers arrived around 4:40 p.m. They separated the two sides and were talking to people who were injured in the melee when another fight started, the police report stated. The officers called for back-up and needed to use capsicum spray to get the situation back under control, it noted.

In all, approximately two dozen law enforcement officers from three agencies were called to the park, according to police. In addition to the two people who were arrested, two more people were cited at the time.

MPD stated Tuesday that at least four people were hurt in the two fights.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-2666-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

