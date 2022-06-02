Advertisement

MPD investigating shots fired on Verona Road

A man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound
shots fired image(KCRG)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, a call came in around 12 a.m. about shots fired in the 4600 block of Verona Road.

Once on scene, officers found several shell casings, according to an incident report.

While officers were there, a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation into shooting is ongoing.

Storm Murphy back in Madison, preparing for what’s next
Madison Police Department’s MPD Pride celebrates Pride Month
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Dane Co. Sheriff’s press release into Quadren Wilson officer-involved shooting leaves more questions
Madison Police Department’s MPD Pride celebrates Pride Month