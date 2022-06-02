MPD investigating shots fired on Verona Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, a call came in around 12 a.m. about shots fired in the 4600 block of Verona Road.

Once on scene, officers found several shell casings, according to an incident report.

While officers were there, a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation into shooting is ongoing.

