Outdoor UW Open For Summer Rentals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer paddling rentals and group experiences are now available through Outdoor UW.

The summer 2022 season has officially begun for Outdoor UW as they are now open for the rental of tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and an eight-person stand-up paddleboard.

Outdoor UW also provides custom group activities tailored specifically towards patrons interests and choices in addition to their other private group experiences such as SUP Squatch adventures, paddling games, paddling introduction, and paddling experiences.

Customers can enjoy paddling, sightseeing and family-friendly games at Family Nights on Lake Mendota, which Outdoor UW will host at Memorial Union every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. from June 7 to Aug. 30.

All of these services are available for rent at the service desk at Memorial Union, online at their website, by phone at (608) 262-1630 or by email (outdooruw@union.wisc.edu).

Wisconsin Union members will receive a 10% discount on paddling rentals on Thursdays throughout the summer, and current UW–Madison students will receive a $2 discount on the rental of stand-up paddleboard, kayaks, canoes every day that Outdoor UW operates this summer according to Outdoor UW.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.