Over $90,000 in micro-investment grants awarded to Dane Co. organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of its centennial, the United Way of Dane County is awarding over $90,000 in microgrants Thursday to eligible organizations.

The agency held a virtual ceremony to honor 19 Micro-Investment Grant recipients this year with $90,805 in total funds.

United Way stated that the grant cycle was originally only supposed to award $25,000, but the group added a one-time increase of $75,000 to award more agencies.

President & CEO of United Way of Dane County Renee Moe said the nonprofit was excited to invest in local groups working to strengthen the community.

“We also know that cross-sector work doesn’t always include small organizations who know our neighborhoods and families the best, and who are incubating new ways to solve community challenges,” Moe said. “That’s why we are so excited to invest nearly $100,000 into grassroots organizations strengthening Dane County by providing culturally-competent financial, educational and health-focused services.”

Groups working on racial equity or social justice for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Southeast Asian individuals, as well as families of color in Dane County were awarded funds.

Recipients include the Wisconsin Hmong Association, Latinos United for College Education Scholarships and Southwest Madison Action Coalition.

