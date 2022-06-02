Advertisement

Over $90,000 in micro-investment grants awarded to Dane Co. organizations

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of its centennial, the United Way of Dane County is awarding over $90,000 in microgrants Thursday to eligible organizations.

The agency held a virtual ceremony to honor 19 Micro-Investment Grant recipients this year with $90,805 in total funds.

United Way stated that the grant cycle was originally only supposed to award $25,000, but the group added a one-time increase of $75,000 to award more agencies.

President & CEO of United Way of Dane County Renee Moe said the nonprofit was excited to invest in local groups working to strengthen the community.

“We also know that cross-sector work doesn’t always include small organizations who know our neighborhoods and families the best, and who are incubating new ways to solve community challenges,” Moe said. “That’s why we are so excited to invest nearly $100,000 into grassroots organizations strengthening Dane County by providing culturally-competent financial, educational and health-focused services.”

Groups working on racial equity or social justice for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Southeast Asian individuals, as well as families of color in Dane County were awarded funds.

Recipients include the Wisconsin Hmong Association, Latinos United for College Education Scholarships and Southwest Madison Action Coalition.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

Latest News

More arrests possible in Penn Park fights
Black Business Hub location revealed
Dane Co. Board to meet in-person for first time in 2+ years
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Brothers Alex and Jody Williams with "Help Asheville Bears" drove from North Carolina to New...
Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention