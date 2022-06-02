Advertisement

Police investigate shooting during funeral at Racine cemetery

Racine funeral shooting
Racine funeral shooting(WTMJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Racine are investigating a shooting at a cemetery Thursday afternoon that happened during the funeral for a man who was shot by a police officer and later died last month, according to TMJ4.

Racine Police Department initially asked residents on Twitter to avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery around 2:50 p.m. due to a critical incident.

In an update, the department said that multiple shots were fired just after 2:25 p.m. and there are victims. The department did not have information on the severity of injuries.

TMJ4 reports family told them that a suspect shot and injured five people at the cemetery. The funeral home confirmed to TMJ4 that the funeral was for Da’Shontay King Sr., a man who a Racine Police Department officer fatally shot on May 20 after attempting a traffic stop.

The funeral home stated that family members of King were shot, according to TMJ4.

The investigation is active and authorities are working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Death of Dane Co. woman being investigated as a homicide
Artist rendering of taproom planned for Great Dane Brewing location in Japan.
Great Dane Brewing set to open location in Japan
Over $90,000 in micro-investment grants awarded to Dane Co. organizations
New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze