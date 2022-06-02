Police investigate shooting during funeral at Racine cemetery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Racine are investigating a shooting at a cemetery Thursday afternoon that happened during the funeral for a man who was shot by a police officer and later died last month, according to TMJ4.

Racine Police Department initially asked residents on Twitter to avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery around 2:50 p.m. due to a critical incident.

In an update, the department said that multiple shots were fired just after 2:25 p.m. and there are victims. The department did not have information on the severity of injuries.

TMJ4 reports family told them that a suspect shot and injured five people at the cemetery. The funeral home confirmed to TMJ4 that the funeral was for Da’Shontay King Sr., a man who a Racine Police Department officer fatally shot on May 20 after attempting a traffic stop.

At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.



We will update you when more details become available.



Thank you! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

The funeral home stated that family members of King were shot, according to TMJ4.

The investigation is active and authorities are working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.