Sheriff’s Office: Death of Dane Co. woman being investigated as a homicide

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The death of a Marshall woman whose body was found inside of a home in Dane County last week is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that it does not appear that the homicide of Dora Gonzales Zarate, who was identified on May 25 by the medical examiner’s office, was a “random incident.”

Detectives have been interviewing family, friends and neighbors of the 39-year-old woman during the investigation. Officials have also been searching the home and property for any evidence.

Officials report Zarate was found dead around 1 p.m. inside of her home on York Center Road in the Town of York on May 24.

Details have not been released yet on the cause of death, nor if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information on this homicide or saw any activity on the property before 1 p.m. is urged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

