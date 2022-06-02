Three arrested in Town of Roxbury break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested early Thursday morning after Dane County Sheriff’s deputies broke up an alleged burglary that was still in progress.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies spotted an open door and broken window when they responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a break-in at a Town of Roxbury home.

Seeing that, they set up a perimeter around the house, in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 12, and located the three suspects, all of whom were arrested and taken to the Dane County jail.

All three were booked for criminal trespassing, with each of them facing at least one other count. One of the suspects, a 27-year-old from Steuben also has five counts of felony bail jumping, while another suspect, a 30-year-old from Merrimac faces a misdemeanor allegation.

They could face additional charges, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The third individual, a 37-year-old from Baraboo, was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the criminal trespassing count.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a Sauk Co. K-9 unit that was called to the scene had helped lead officers to the drug paraphernalia and bb guns in the suspects’ vehicle.

