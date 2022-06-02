Advertisement

Local beaches being monitored for harmful bacteria throughout summer

(Rock County Public Health Department)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County will be monitoring local beaches to make sure they are safe for swimming and other summer activities.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Public Health Madison will be scanning for harmful bacteria in the water on local beaches for the presence of E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae every week.

“During the summer months, harmful bacteria and toxins can be lurking in the water and it can sometimes be hard to know if it’s safe by simply looking at the water,” says Jennifer Lavender-Braun, Microbiologist for Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Public Health Madison suggests not swimming in water that looks like “pea soup”, green or blue paint, or that has a scum layer or puffy blobs floating on the surface. They also suggest that pets stay far away from these water conditions as well as they have proved dangerous, according to Public Health Madison.

This comes as Dane County has invented their “Clean Beach Corridor” technology at Warner Park Beach on Lake Mendota as a new filtration system to keep the water clean.

Report a blue-green algae bloom or illness to the Wisconsin Harmful Algal Blooms Program (WI DHS) or contact Public Health at (608) 266-4821.

