2nd arrest made in Jefferson stabbing

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing at a park in Jefferson.

According to the Jefferson Police Department, Alejandro Delgado surrendered to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He made his first court appearance the following day where he was charged with first-degree reckless injury.

Another suspect, Azael Aguirre, appeared in court on May 20, where he was charged with intentional child abuse.

The stabbing happened at Riverfront Park on May 13, according to an earlier statement from the police department. Police released few details on the attack and did not say how badly the victim was injured.

Working with the Sheriff’s Office, officers served two search warrants on May 18 at homes on South High Ave. Aguirre was taken into custody shortly afterwards and police put out a call asking the public for information on Delgado’s whereabouts.

On Thursday, the police department reported that Delgado turned himself in.

