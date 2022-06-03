$36 million in loan discharge announced for former Corinthian Colleges students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Thursday that over $36.2 million in loan discharges would be given to former Corinthian Colleges Inc. students.

A DOJ investigation aided the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all leftover outstanding student loans taken out to attend Corinthian Colleges Inc., which closed in April of 2015.

This will result in a total loan forgiveness of $5.8 billion between 560,000 people, according to Wisconsin DOJ. They also say that of those 560,000 people, 3,320 live in Wisconsin and make up $36.2 million of those loan discharges.

Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked the Biden administration in working to clear debt for over 3,000 Wisconsinites.

“Corinthian’s predatory practices unfairly left people across the country with substantial debt, and this action is long overdue,” said Kaul.

Back in 2014, the state of Wisconsin filed a civil enforcement lawsuit against Corinthian under the allegations that they engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive representations to induce students to enroll in Everest College, a post-secondary school operated by Corinthian according to Wisconsin DOJ. In 2015, Wisconsin found Corinthian to be in violation of Wisconsin consumer protection laws, prompting them to prohibit Corinthian from committing future law violations, and ordered Corinthian to pay $9,430,200 to Wisconsin consumers.

In 2016, the DOJ urged DOE to discharge all Wisconsin Corinthian students from anything they owed citing their Borrower Defense to Repayment rules. The full loan discharge was announced by DOE on June 1 and will also benefit those who have not yet applied for a borrower defense discharge.

“This action finally resolves our unfinished business with the closed Corinthian Colleges schools. For the many students who were cheated and had their futures marred by deception and fraud, we are now erasing their remaining student loan debts. Students do not have to take any action to receive the loan discharge,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray.

Founded in 1995, Corinthian acquired several private colleges across the country. At its peak in 2010, it enrolled more than 110,000 students at 105 campuses.

Former students who attended Corinthian will be notified soon by the DOE with the discharge which will come in the coming months. Those affected will not have to take any action to receive their loan discharge.

