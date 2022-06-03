$9,500 won by LaFollette High School students in writing competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local students at LaFollette High School have won some money in the “Schuster Short Prose” Writing Competition.

The results of the annual Robert M. Schuster Short Prose competition are in and four winners have been chosen, who have received monetary scholarship awards totaling $9,500.

There were a total of over 30 juniors and seniors who sent in their stories and essays, responding to this year’s prompt; “suddenly”.

The winning piece, which was submitted by junior Julian Arenas, was about the consequences of climate change and netted him $5,000 that he can use to further his education. ”Since we started the Schuster Prizes in 2018, the warming earth has been a recurring motif in these kids’ writing, regardless of the assigned theme,” said Madison author David Benjamin, who launched the competition back in 2018.

The competition is named after Benjamin’s own high school friend who passed away in 2016 due to leukemia, Robert M. Schuster. The money from the competition comes in part from Schuster’s wife Kathy as well as the legacy of anther friend and classmate who also passed away in 2016, Peggy Benjamin, as well as other La Follette high school alumni.

Over the five years of the program’s existence, a total of $43,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to various LaFollette students.

Benjamin said, “I suspect that this is among the most—if not the most—generous grant program for young writers in Wisconsin.”

Other winners include Amaia Gaulon (senior), Natalia Murillo-Solis (senior), Cameron Miller (junior). Honorable Mentions include: Margaret Joyce (senior), Connor Keane (senior) and Carlos “Alex” Villota (junior).

