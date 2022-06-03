AG Kaul: UW Hospitals and Clinics Authority can voluntarily collectively bargain with nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A formal opinion released by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul Thursday concluded that the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority can choose to voluntarily engage in the collective bargaining process with its nurses.

While Kaul said UWHCA could choose to engage in negotiations about wages or other employment conditions, he did not determine if they must do so. The attorney general cited Act 10 in his reasoning, which ended the ability of public-sector workers to negotiate over any issues other than raises. Kaul stated that because the group does not count as a governmental body, Act 10 does not apply to them, which opens the door to voluntarily engage in collective bargaining.

Governor Tony Evers had requested that Kaul come to an expedited opinion on March 21 to decide whether UWHCA is prohibited under state law from recognizing an organization chosen by nurses to represent them and engaging in negotiations about wages or other employment conditions.

The governor noted that a conclusion was reached by the Wisconsin Legislative Council in October of 2021 “2011 Act 10 simply deleted the obligation and duty for UWHCA to engage in collective bargaining with its employees, and did not replace the former duty with language prohibiting collective bargaining” and employees of the UWHCA “may seek voluntary recognition by UWHCA.”

Kaul challenged the Legislative Council’s findings, saying they overlooked the reading of the statute. He said conclusions that were drawn from statutory history cannot change what the text states.

UW Health press secretary Emily Kumlien also referenced the legislative council’s opinion, noting the differences. She also said the health systems Public Authority Board will meet to discuss the findings.

“While this opinion runs contrary to statements in the legislative history, Legislative Council opinions and our own internal and external counsel’s review, we respect the Attorney General’s opinion and will be discussing these conflicting legal opinions with our Public Authority Board at its next meeting,” Kumlien.

Members of the UW Health Nurse Union Organizing Committee stated that the opinion was a definitive conclusion that UW Health can recognize their union.

“UW Health must recognize our union immediately in order to solve the spiraling crisis in our facilities, which includes dangerous understaffing and turnover that put patient care at risk,” the group stated. “The strong majority of nurses have been calling for a union for over two and a half years. This entire time, UW Health’s central objection was the false assertion that they were legally prevented from recognizing us.”

