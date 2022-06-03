Expanded Fair Food Festival to take place in Beaver Dam Saturday

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fairground will be open to the public Saturday during the Fair Food Festival, the Dodge County Fair Association announced Wednesday.

The event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, live music, and kid-friendly activities.

Families can enjoy face painting, an interactive petting zoo, and the popular bounce house, the Association said. Adults can also listen to live entertainment under the pavilion.

According to the Association, the June 4 event will feature the following vendors: Charlie’s, G&G Concessions, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Ben’s Pretzels, Heavenly Wings, and Pancho’s Tacos.

The entertainment lineup will include:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tyler Parteka (local musician) 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The North Siders (whimsical trio with an eclectic sound of melodies) 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. 20 Minute Mission (rock/punk band) 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Blue Suede Cadillacs (70s & 80s cover tribute band) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. My Next Ex (local duo)

Groups are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.

Admission, parking and live music are free to the public. The Festival will be held rain or shine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.