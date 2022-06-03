Advertisement

Expanded Fair Food Festival to take place in Beaver Dam Saturday

(Dodge Co. Fair Association)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fairground will be open to the public Saturday during the Fair Food Festival, the Dodge County Fair Association announced Wednesday.

The event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, live music, and kid-friendly activities.

Families can enjoy face painting, an interactive petting zoo, and the popular bounce house, the Association said. Adults can also listen to live entertainment under the pavilion.

According to the Association, the June 4 event will feature the following vendors: Charlie’s, G&G Concessions, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Ben’s Pretzels, Heavenly Wings, and Pancho’s Tacos.

The entertainment lineup will include:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.Tyler Parteka (local musician)
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.The North Siders (whimsical trio with an eclectic sound of melodies)
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.20 Minute Mission (rock/punk band)
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Blue Suede Cadillacs (70s & 80s cover tribute band)
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.My Next Ex (local duo)

Groups are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.

Admission, parking and live music are free to the public. The Festival will be held rain or shine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

Parisi rips supervisors’ plan to investigate the Henry Vilas Zoo
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter
Chris Mann of "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Voice".
Star of “Phantom” and NBC’s “The Voice” appearing at Overture Hall
Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Madison