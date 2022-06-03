Janesville PD searching for missing 70-year-old man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who has been missing since earlier Thursday afternoon.

JPD stated that Richard Gredler was last seen around 4:15 p.m. near Curry Lane and Stonefield. He was riding a white or silver mountain bike.

The department described Gredler as 6′5″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Officers noted that Gredler has Alzheimer’s Disease and may not be able to find his way home.

Anyone who sees Gredler is urged to call Janesville PD at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Residents can also text to 274637 with their message to provide a tip.

