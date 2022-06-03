Advertisement

Local athletes compete at WIAA State Track & Field Championship

Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski took home first in the Division 1 boys 800 with a time of 1:51.51, falling just short of the WIAA state record by three hundredths of a second.(NBC15/Leah Doherty)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South central Wisconsin is well represented with dozens of local athletes competing this weekend at the WIAA State Track and Field Championship in La Crosse.

Friday morning started off with Division 1 heats and finals. In the first race of the day, the 4x800, the Fort Atkinson girls relay finished first with a time of 9:30.31. The relay was made up of Lauren Miller, Sophie Chapman, Mary Worden and Jada Zorn.

Middleton senior Griffin Ward won the boy’s Division 1 1600 meter race with a time of 4:14.86.

Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski took home first in the Division 1 boys 800 with a time of 1:51.51, falling just short of the WIAA state record by three hundredths of a second.

Rounding out the Division 1 competition, Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado came out on top in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:32.25.

Division 2 and 3 heats and finals will take place later this afternoon at Roger Harring Stadium at UW La Crosse.

