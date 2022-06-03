Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier.

According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500 block of McDivitt Road around 12:40 a.m. to check on an individual reportedly making threats with a weapon.

As they reached the location, on the city’s south side, officers saw the man driving off, the report continued. He was taken into custody following a high-risk traffic stop.

If charged and convicted, it would be the man’s fifth OWI. He was also booked on counts of carrying a concealed knife as a felon and bail jumping.

The police report did not state whether the suspect was also the individual believed to have been making the original threats.

