Advertisement

Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier.

According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500 block of McDivitt Road around 12:40 a.m. to check on an individual reportedly making threats with a weapon.

As they reached the location, on the city’s south side, officers saw the man driving off, the report continued. He was taken into custody following a high-risk traffic stop.

If charged and convicted, it would be the man’s fifth OWI. He was also booked on counts of carrying a concealed knife as a felon and bail jumping.

The police report did not state whether the suspect was also the individual believed to have been making the original threats.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place...
Wisconsin DNR’s Free Fun Weekend starts Saturday
Police lights
2nd arrest made in Jefferson stabbing
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Are at-home COVID tests OK to use after expiring? Local health experts have the answer
Are at-home COVID tests OK to use after expiring? Local health experts have the answer