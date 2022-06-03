Advertisement

Madison police searching for missing 19-year-old

Kadedra Townsend
Kadedra Townsend(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her group home Friday morning.

According to the police department, Kadedra Townsend left the home, in the 900 block of Tramore Trail, on Friday and has not been seen since. MPD states it is looking to find her to make sure she is okay.

Townsend, 19, is described as a Black woman, standing approximately 5′4″ tall and weighing about 160 lbs. She was wearing a blue, heavy jacket, gray shorts, and black Nike shoes. Townsend is autistic and limited verbally, MPD noted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or dial 911.

