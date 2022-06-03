Advertisement

Madison restaurant burglarized overnight

Madison Police squad car damaged
Madison Police squad car damaged(Madison Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is trying to identify and locate the individual who burglarized a restaurant on the Isthmus overnight.

According to an MPD report, the suspect broke into the Underground Butcher store, in the 800 block of Williamson Street, around 12:50 a.m. on Friday and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The doors to the stop were damaged during the burglary as well, the report noted.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the break in, and it remains under investigation.

