New South Beloit fire chief to serve in both Illinois and Wisconsin communities

The South Beloit Fire Department has gone through several changes in leadership over the last year.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WMTV) - Jason Griffin worked day one Thursday of his dual role as South Beloit Fire Chief and as a deputy for the City of Beloit Fire Department in Wisconsin.

According to South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes, the South Beloit Fire Department went through several leadership changes within the last year. These changes inspired the city and fire department to work with the City of Beloit Fire Department to create a position that serves both communities.

Chief Griffin grew up in nearby Rockton, Ill. and most recently served as a firefighter for the City of Beloit for 23 years.

Hoppes said funding a small fire department is a tough challenge.

“This move in my opinion is how we save our department. It’s how we make sure we can continue to exist,” Hoppes said. “Sharing a chief is slam dunk. It’s the most financially responsible option for both communities and it allows us a little extra layer of support and compensates them for their help that’s already happening anyway.”

Chief Griffin said the new role will make training more cohesive and help firefighters at both departments get to know one another sooner.

“We’re just breaking those walls down on each area and we’re coming together and we’re working as one,” Chief Griffin said. “We’re going to start training on a regular basis together so that way when we get on fire scenes we know what each other’s capabilities are, we know the equipment that they have. So it’s just going to make the whole fire scene safer for everybody.”

He said both departments can respond quicker now and having more people at a fire scene makes all surrounding communities safer.

Hoppes said both cities will benefit from sharing emergency response resources.

“Chief Griffin just provides a layer of security in case any wheels fall off the bus,” she said. “It’s an added layer of security for our department so that anytime a wheel blows out we’re not scrambling trying to figure out how to keep our vehicles moving forward.”

The City of South Beloit will reimburse the City of Beloit for 25% of Griffin’s salary cost.

