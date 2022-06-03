Advertisement

Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Madison

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman by a suspect who had been driving her home.

Police say that early Friday morning, the suspect was driving the woman home in downtown Madison when she decided to walk the rest of the way.

According to MPD’s report, the suspect then started to follow the victim after she got out of his vehicle.

The victim told officers that the alleged assault happened around 2:45 a.m. in an alley near Langdon Street and then she called for help. A witness nearby called police after hearing her.

MPD continued, noting the suspect allegedly continued to follow the woman until she made it to a friend’s apartment building.

Police are still investigating this sexual assault and have not provided a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter
Chris Mann of "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Voice".
Star of “Phantom” and NBC’s “The Voice” appearing at Overture Hall
Madison Police squad car damaged
Madison butcher shop burglarized overnight
Madison 19-year-old found safe