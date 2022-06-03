Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman by a suspect who had been driving her home.

Police say that early Friday morning, the suspect was driving the woman home in downtown Madison when she decided to walk the rest of the way.

According to MPD’s report, the suspect then started to follow the victim after she got out of his vehicle.

The victim told officers that the alleged assault happened around 2:45 a.m. in an alley near Langdon Street and then she called for help. A witness nearby called police after hearing her.

MPD continued, noting the suspect allegedly continued to follow the woman until she made it to a friend’s apartment building.

Police are still investigating this sexual assault and have not provided a description of the suspect.

