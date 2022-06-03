Star of “Phantom” and NBC’s “The Voice” appearing at Overture Hall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - He played the Phantom in the 25th Anniversary Tour of Phantom of the Opera, made it to the finale of NBC’s The Voice, and has created hilarious parody videos on-line. Tonight at 8pm, you can hear and see classically-trained singer/songwriter Chris Mann performing hits from Phantom and other Broadway musicals at Overture Hall. (More on the show and ticket information here).

NBC15′s John Stofflet spoke with Mann ahead of the Phantom Voices performance. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

John Stofflet: Singer, actor, comedian, Chris Mann does it all! So nice to have you here in Madison. Let’s talk about your show Phantom Voices in a bit, but first, I want to ask you about Phantom of the Opera. You played the role of the Phantom more than 700 times, handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Critics called you, “The best Phantom since Michael Crawford”. What is it about that role, that show that has made it endure so long?

Chris Mann: “I mean, the music, for me... and getting to perform it again, here in Madison, after such a departure from not playing it anymore... rehearsing these songs and hearing how gorgeous this music is... I mean, for me it just gives me chills--still. I think that people just love these songs. And, the love story, and you know, the heartbreaking story of the Phantom. He’s such a mystery, he’s a villain -- is he a villain, is he the hero? He’s certainly bullied. It’s super relevant now, but it’s a beautiful, beautiful love story with some of the best songs of our time, I think that’s why.”

Stofflet: So, tell me about Phantom Voices, tonight (and tonight only) at 8pm at Overture Hall. What will people be hearing?

Mann: “Well, people love Phantom, and I’ve been lucky enough to perform it here on the national tour, as well as other places. But it’s not on tour anymore. The show has closed right now on the national tour, so I have put together my favorite Broadway hits and a concert presentation of the best of Phantom of the Opera. I’m bringing two of my castmates from the show-Krista Buccallato, who played Christine with me... and her husband, Adam Machart, who’s going to be playing Raoul--and we’re going to give you what you can no longer find anywhere else, which is the best of Phantom of the Opera here in Madison.”

Stofflet: I know a lot of our viewers will remember you from Season 2 of NBC’s The Voice. It’s 10 years ago already. What does The Voice mean to you...and to other vocal artists our there, Chris?”

Mann: “I was so lucky. I was Christina (Aguilera’s) finalist on Season 2. When they premiered our episode after the Super Bowl, it was literally just one of the craziest blessings I’ve ever had. So I go out to, you know, the grocery store and I still get recognized and have fans that followed me for the last ten years from The Voice. Now, of course, I have new fans who follow me and know me as that guy who sang about toilet paper during the pandemic. So, it’s a whole new fan base. And, of course, I will be doing some of my parodies tonight, because I guess I have to now. It’s been, you know, the career I chose. It’s given me a lot of weird hats that I’m juggling at this point, but I like to do it.

Stofflet: “Well, they fit you all well. Chris Mann, Phantom Voices. Thanks so much for joining us. We sure appreciate it.”

Mann: “My pleasure. Thank you.”

