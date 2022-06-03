Study suggests longer treatments are more successful for treating opioid use disorder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health released a new study Thursday, indicating that the longer someone who has an opioid use disorder takes medication to treat it, the less likely they are to overdose.

The study was conducted with Medicaid patients and analyzed treatment, as well as overdose data from Wisconsin and 10 other states. These Midwestern and Eastern states ranked the highest for opioid overdose deaths, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Researchers looked into 293,180 cases of Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder who were treated with the following medications in 2016 or 2017: methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, according to the medical school. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says that these medications are used for preventing withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings for those with the disorder.

The study’s leader, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health associate professor Marguerite Burns, said that although taking these medications over longer periods is better, treatment which took place over as short as 60 days still saw some results.

“We found that protection increases incrementally the longer individuals take medications over a 12-month period,” Burnes said.

Patients who took medicine for a full 60 days had their risk of overdose drop by 61% compared to those who stopped treatment before 60 days, according to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. They go on to say that for every 60 days patients who continued on after that, their risk fell another 10%. The study continued for one year.

“The results suggest the importance of identifying strategies to keep Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder in treatment longer,” Burns said.

The results of this study were posted in Addiction, a medical journal.

