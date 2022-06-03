Advertisement

Study suggests longer treatments are more successful for treating opioid use disorder

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health released a new study Thursday, indicating that the longer someone who has an opioid use disorder takes medication to treat it, the less likely they are to overdose.

The study was conducted with Medicaid patients and analyzed treatment, as well as overdose data from Wisconsin and 10 other states. These Midwestern and Eastern states ranked the highest for opioid overdose deaths, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Researchers looked into 293,180 cases of Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder who were treated with the following medications in 2016 or 2017: methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, according to the medical school. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says that these medications are used for preventing withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings for those with the disorder.

The study’s leader, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health associate professor Marguerite Burns, said that although taking these medications over longer periods is better, treatment which took place over as short as 60 days still saw some results.

“We found that protection increases incrementally the longer individuals take medications over a 12-month period,” Burnes said.

Patients who took medicine for a full 60 days had their risk of overdose drop by 61% compared to those who stopped treatment before 60 days, according to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. They go on to say that for every 60 days patients who continued on after that, their risk fell another 10%. The study continued for one year.

“The results suggest the importance of identifying strategies to keep Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder in treatment longer,” Burns said.

The results of this study were posted in Addiction, a medical journal.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for...
‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up