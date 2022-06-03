Advertisement

Three allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in Dane Co. traffic operations

An arrest has been made.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three allegedly stolen vehicles and two firearms were recovered Thursday after Dane County law enforcement agencies collaborated on a joint traffic operation.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that area law enforcement has been working together for the last few years on reducing thefts and related crimes.

Dane Co. deputies and other local officers engaged in these efforts Thursday during a four-hour operation involving six traffic stops.

Authorities reported that four short vehicle pursuits resulted in traffic stops, leading to three people being arrested.

A 21-year-old faces charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting and carrying a concealed weapon, the sheriff’s office noted.

A second suspect, a 24-year-old, was arrested on an alleged DOC hold and faces charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, two counts of bail jumping and possession of THS with intent to deliver.

The third suspect, a 19-year-old, is accused of knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of narcotics and two counts of bail jumping.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents to make sure to lock their homes and vehicles, as well as remove any valuables from their vehicles. Residents are also asked to avoid leaving their cars running and unattended.

