Wet Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Enjoy the weather Friday evening, because big changes expected as we head into the weekend. Expect increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s. Scattered showers will develop early Saturday as a frontal boundary draws through the area. This will begin to stall and hang out for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

This means daily chances of rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but it will be around and something you will have to plan for. Between the rainy periods, plenty of cloud cover and cool temperatures will be around. Highs only expected into the 60s. Rain totals will likely be on either side of an inch by the end of Monday.

A break in the wet weather may set up briefly Tuesday. There are already signs of another weathermaker arriving towards the middle of next week. This will likely bring a return of some showers and storms. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year into the 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.