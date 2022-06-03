Advertisement

Wisconsin reports most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since March

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reported the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day Thursday in over two months.

The state Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 dashboard, noting 14 new confirmed deaths from or related to COVID-19. There have been 13,026 COVID-19 deaths now since the start of the pandemic.

You would have to go back to March 25, when 25 deaths were added in a single day, to find the last time a daily death toll was higher.

The seven-day rolling average has risen to five deaths Thursday, which also puts it at the highest that figure has been since May 9.

COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

Health officials reported 2,659 cases Thursday, the most confirmed since May 11. The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly Thursday, reaching 1,652.

Overall, 1,477,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin.

