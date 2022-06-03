Wisconsin reports most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since March
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reported the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day Thursday in over two months.
The state Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 dashboard, noting 14 new confirmed deaths from or related to COVID-19. There have been 13,026 COVID-19 deaths now since the start of the pandemic.
You would have to go back to March 25, when 25 deaths were added in a single day, to find the last time a daily death toll was higher.
The seven-day rolling average has risen to five deaths Thursday, which also puts it at the highest that figure has been since May 9.
Health officials reported 2,659 cases Thursday, the most confirmed since May 11. The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly Thursday, reaching 1,652.
Overall, 1,477,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.