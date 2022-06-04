Advertisement

Belleville law enforcement, community members fish together at Cops N’ Bobbers event

Cops N’ Bobbers
Cops N’ Bobbers(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Belleville community had the chance to bond with and fish alongside their local law enforcement Saturday.

The Cops N’ Bobbers event, hosted by the Belleville Police Department, is all about community, Officer Vicki Beiersdorf said.

“It’s about giving back to our community and letting them know they don’t need to be scared of us. Just come on out, we’re officer friendly, come meet with us. We’ve missed our kiddos the last two years cause we haven’t been able to do much with them,” Beiersdorf said.

In addition to participating in a big fish, little fish contest and fishing for fun, kids got the chance to interact with law enforcement and learn CPR.

