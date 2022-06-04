Advertisement

Beloit PD allege man drove U-Haul erratically, fled from officers

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A police pursuit of a man allegedly driving an U-Haul erratically throughout Rock County resulted in the lockdown of area schools and the driver being taken into custody.

The City of Beloit Police Department states there was a report of an U-Haul allegedly driving erratically around 10:20 a.m. near Highway 11 and Highway 51.

Town of Beloit authorities attempted to stop the U-Haul, but the driver continued to flee into the City of Beloit.

Police report that the chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle near Henry Avenue and Tremont Drive. The driver then got out on foot and was taken into custody by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a hospital and taken into custody, but the police department did not cite the alleged charges.

At the time of the pursuit, the School District of Beloit placed all buildings on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The sheriff’s office noted that the driver, a 46-year-old Beloit man, was treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Rock Co. Jail. He is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and additional felonies with both the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and Town of Beloit.

