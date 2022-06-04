Advertisement

Community members raise awareness of gun violence at “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members and partners gathered on Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to walk, rally and raise awareness of gun violence.

The gathering, hosted by Public Health Madison & Dane County, comes just over a week after 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“The recent events in Uvalde, Texas underscore that the need for change and action is greater now than ever. We are heartbroken for the 19 children and two teachers whose lives were tragically cut short,” Aurielle Smith, Public Health Director of Policy, Planning, and Evaluation said.

During the event, community members sported orange while walking, holding up signs, and protesting. The walk began at the Villager parking lot on South Park Street and ended at Penn Park.

Health Education Coordinator for PHMDC Loures Shanjani says they hosted the rally for a variety of reasons.

“We do recognize that the recent events have sparked many different feelings and emotions for people, and hopefully today we’re going to be able to come together, bring that awareness, create that sense of community and hopefully get some perspective to move forward.”

In addition to the rally, the event featured snacks, merchandise, and speakers from various local organizations.

