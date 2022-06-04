Advertisement

Cottage Grove police officers save ducklings from storm drain

(Cottage Grove Police)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cottage Grove Police Department officers saved a pair of ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain Friday morning..

Around 11 a.m., the Cottage Grove Police Department received a call about the ducks who fell into the drain. Officer ODell and Lt. Wagner came to their rescue, along with two citizens from the St. John’s Street community, climbing into the storm drain after the ducklings.

One of the ducks couldn’t find their way back up, so the officers had to enlist the help of Dave Viken of the Village Public Works to run water down the drain to float the duckling safely to the top.

Both ducks were seemingly returned to the mother and the Cottage Grove Police Department had this to say, “This is why we love being a part of this community. No matter what, we are all in this together and are all willing to help those in need.”

The officers said they have also decided not to “bill” the ducks’ mom for their services.

Posted by Cottage Grove, WI Police on Friday, June 3, 2022

