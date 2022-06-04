DOJ: Judge killed in critical incident in Juneau Co.

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the name of the judge and suspect in a Friday morning targeted attack in the Township of New Lisbon.

The DOJ announced Saturday that it is investigating a critical incident that that resulted in the death of a retired judge.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning that there was an armed person and two shots were fired in a New Lisbon residence.

The caller exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

DOJ said negotiations were attempted with Douglas K. Uhde, 56, before the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home at 10:17 a.m.

Officials located Judge John Roemer, 68, deceased in the home.

Uhde was in the basement at the time with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to DOJ.

Officials began life-saving measures before Uhde was transported to a medical facility, where he remains in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

In a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul stated that this shooting appeared to be targeted and the suspect appeared to have other targets that are related to the judicial system.

While there were other targets named, a motive was not clear. Kaul said he could not specify how many people were targeted.

DOJ said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information about Uhde should contact Wisconsin Department of Justice at (608) 266-1221.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Juneau County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

