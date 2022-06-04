Advertisement

List of players for annual American Family Insurance Championship announced

(WEAU)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The field for the American Family Insurance Championship, set to begin June 10, was announced Friday.

The highlights of those competing this year include tournament host Steve Stricker and two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly, among a large array of U.S. and international golf legends.

Nate Pokrass, the tournament’s director, believes this year’s tournament is going to be a fantastic competition.

“With Steve and Jerry, we have two beloved hometown stars facing legendary players from across the world. We have a strong field, a beautiful and challenging course and great fans to enjoy it all.”

The field consists of 81 players who all were revealed today, except for one who is yet to be decided by this weekend’s Principal Charity Classic. The tournament will be played at University Ridge with first round play beginning next Friday. The second 18-hole round will be played on Saturday, with the final round on Sunday.

The full player field is listed on the American Family Insurance Championship website. Tickets remain available at amfamchampionship.com.

