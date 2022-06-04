Advertisement

New Glarus Blues, Brews & Food Trucks Festival

(New Glarus)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s Blues, Brews & Food Trucks Festival will be held on Saturday, June 25 in New Glarus.

The event will feature a number of different blues musicians, a number of delicious food trucks and a wide array of local beers ready for purchase. All of the music acts will be free of charge.

Birddog Blues Band will kick off the event with their performance at Toffler’s Pub & Grill at 8 p.m. on Friday. Jay Stulo is the first act for music on Saturday at Village Park at noon, followed by The Chris O’Leary Band at 2 p.m. The Jimmys will play at 4 p.m., and the Cash Box Kings will perform at 6 p.m.

Jay Stulo will play again at 8 p.m. at the New Glarus Fest Haus for their Saturday night after-party.

Blues, Brews & Food Trucks is sponsored by the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce and Voegeli-Jones Productions and is made possible by the generosity of a variety of local sponsors, including New Glarus Brewing Company and New Glarus Fest Haus.

For more information about the event, visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties

Latest News

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Festa Italia
Project SEARCH 2022 graduation to be held at Mercyhealth hospital
(Source: Village of Mount Horeb's website)
Spring Art Tour returns to Mount Horeb
“Wear Orange Day” walk and rally
Community members raise awareness of gun violence at “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally