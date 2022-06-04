New Glarus Blues, Brews & Food Trucks Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s Blues, Brews & Food Trucks Festival will be held on Saturday, June 25 in New Glarus.

The event will feature a number of different blues musicians, a number of delicious food trucks and a wide array of local beers ready for purchase. All of the music acts will be free of charge.

Birddog Blues Band will kick off the event with their performance at Toffler’s Pub & Grill at 8 p.m. on Friday. Jay Stulo is the first act for music on Saturday at Village Park at noon, followed by The Chris O’Leary Band at 2 p.m. The Jimmys will play at 4 p.m., and the Cash Box Kings will perform at 6 p.m.

Jay Stulo will play again at 8 p.m. at the New Glarus Fest Haus for their Saturday night after-party.

Blues, Brews & Food Trucks is sponsored by the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce and Voegeli-Jones Productions and is made possible by the generosity of a variety of local sponsors, including New Glarus Brewing Company and New Glarus Fest Haus.

For more information about the event, visit its website.

