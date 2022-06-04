Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet. (Source: WLS, Naperville PD, CNN)
By John Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities said investigators at the scene collected numerous bullet casings and a hatchet the suspect was reportedly carrying.

Police shared an image from the officer’s body-worn camera that showed the man holding the hatchet in his right hand.

“A man quickly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand,” said Naperville Police Department Chief Jason Arres.

Police said that’s when the officer opened fire, shooting the suspect, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident started with a traffic stop, according to Naperville police. A second car pulled up during that stop, and investigators are working to determine whether the man was somehow related to the person in the car that stopped.

Naperville police said state, county investigators and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“These agencies are working together and conducting an independent investigation,” Arres said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties

Latest News

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Authorities in Juneau Co. investigate a critical incident on Woodland Hills Road, on June 3,...
DOJ: Judge killed in critical incident in Juneau Co.
In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger
Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman’s list of targets
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI on money laundering charges