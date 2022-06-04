Advertisement

More than 2,500 runners participate in 11th Annual Girls on the Run 5K

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Girls on the Run of South-Central Wisconsin hosted their 11th Annual Girls on the Run 5K Saturday.

More than 2,500 runners, including program participants, coaches, running buddies and community members, participated in the 5K event. The non-competitive, family-friendly run celebrates health, confidence and strength, according to the organization.

Executive Director Christine Benedict said following eight weeks of training, the 3rd-5th grade girls showed a mix of emotions now that 5K day has finally come.

“Our kids have been training for 8 weeks, and they set their sites and their goals on finishing this 3.1 mile run and today they’re taking it on, and they will proudly cross that finish line and see that goal-setting is worth the hard work,” Benedict said.

Since 2005, more than 17,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout south central Wisconsin have participated in Girls on the Run.

