Project SEARCH 2022 graduation to be held at Mercyhealth hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth announced they will be hosting the 2022 project SEARCH graduation ceremony on Friday, June 3.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and will be held at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., in Janesville.

Project SEARCH is a nine to 12-month program that provides training and education leading to competitive employment for individuals with cognitive disabilities, according to Mercyhealth. The program consists of a series of three internships throughout the year, under the supervision of a Mercyhealth mentor and supported by a program skills trainer.

Project SEARCH is built on the concept of a total work emersion experience including classroom instruction, independent life skills and career exploration, according to Mercyhealth. Each intern works with a team that includes their family, an instructor, a department mentor, rehabilitation counselor, skills trainers, job developer and a school district case manager to create their employment plan as they transition from school to work.

Alen Brcic, Mercyhealth Vice President of People and Culture, said they are passionate about enabling these young adults to explore different career options and paths.

“Throughout this process they have worked on numerous clinical and non-clinical projects to prepare them for and ignite their passion for a future career in health care. As an organization we are better by having them part of our teams,” Brcic said.

Mercyhealth is proud to announce that seven individuals will be graduating from the program.

