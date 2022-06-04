Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Governor Tony Evers visits SentryWorld in Stevens Point to talk about tourism
Source: Evers was on alleged hit list of suspect in judge’s killing
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby