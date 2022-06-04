On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Festa Italia

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Festa Italia Friday.

June 3-5 marks this year’s Festa Italia, an annual celebration of Italian culture including both great food and music. The festival is recognized as “Madison‘s Premier Ethnic Festival,” according to Italian Workmen’s Club.

With any festival, one of the most important things is what food will be on the menu, so Doogs spoke with Former President of the Italian Workmen’s Club, Ross Depaola.

“We have the best food of any festival, I mean I can say that outright,” Depaola said.

Depaola also said that there would be everything from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies’ pizza, to meatball sandwiches, to fresh cannoli, and the Italian American Women’s Club would be selling their famous Cuccidati cookies.

In addition to all that food and more, there will also be beer and a selection of Italian wines available for purchase.

This weekend marks the festivals return after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, the event will take place at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg and will have a $5 admission and will be free for ages 12 and under.

Free parking and shuttles, afternoon & evening music, cooking demos and a bocce tournament are also available.

The festival is family friendly, but no pets are allowed into the event.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the American Family Insurance Championship and share how the golf tournament and related events benefit local charities. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.