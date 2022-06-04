Source: Evers was on alleged hit list of suspect in judge’s killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple prominent political figures, including Gov. Tony Evers, were the intended targets of the man suspected of killing a former Juneau Co. Judge on Friday morning, according to several reports.

During a news conference Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul declined to identify any of the individuals the suspect, Douglas K. Uhde, had targeted on the alleged list, only describing them as “related to the judicial system.” Kaul added that law enforcement has notified the potential victims and confirmed they were all safe.

A source confirmed to NBC15 News that Evers’ name appeared on a list of intended targets.

Fellow Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer was also included, according to her office. Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list” but declined to give details about the suspect.

NBC News confirmed with two senior law enforcement officials that Evers and Whitmer were on the alleged list, as well as nation’s top Republican lawmaker Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The report added U.S. Capitol Police have been made aware of the threat against the Kentucky senator.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice identified the 56-year-old Uhde as the suspect in the killing of former judge John Roemer. Kaul said law enforcement found Uhde in the basement of Roemer’s home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.

