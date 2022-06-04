Advertisement

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman’s list of targets

In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger
In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says she was on a list of targets of a gunman who fatally shot a man in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim Friday but it has been widely reported that it’s retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer.

Kaul said the suspect was found in the basement of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system.

Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list” but declined to give details about the suspect.

Kaul’s office did not respond to phone and email messages Saturday.

