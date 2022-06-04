The Spring Art Tour returns for 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Spring Art Tour is back and in full swing for 2022.

The family friendly tour sends art enthusiasts of all ages to Mount Horeb area artist studios.

The artist’s studios are all located within a 20-mile radius of the Mount Horeb area, perfect for a weekend trip to find local art!

At each studio you can watch the artists craft wheel-thrown pottery, jewelry, oils & watercolors, sculptures, and more.

The Spring Art Tour will be finished later in the day Sunday, June 5th, so get out and visit these talented local artists while you still can.

You can find a map of the tour and artist studio locations on the Mount Horeb Area Arts Association website.

