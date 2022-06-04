Ukrainian Baraboo man needs help getting his family into the U.S.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo resident and Ukrainian immigrant Denys Popovych needs to get his sister a temporary U.S. visa before she’s forced to return to their war torn home country.

Denys’ sister Nataliia and mother Larysa Popovych fled Ukraine in April and they’re currently staying in a hotel in Romania.

Larysa obtained a tourist visa for the United States several years before the war began, so she can come to the United States at any time. Denys said their mother will not leave without 28-year-old Nataliia.

Denys applied on his sister’s behalf for President Joe Biden’s new “Uniting for Ukraine” program run by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The only information Denys received was confirmation that the application was submitted and the status is pending.

”I feel so helpless,” he said. “I don’t know what to do anymore. It seems like I’m a little tiny mouse in a room with no windows and doors. I don’t know where to go or who to ask.”

He submitted an I-134 request because he can fully financially provide for his sister and mother if they’re granted passage to the U.S.

Denys is very concerned because the six week notification deadline passed and Nataliia cannot stay in Romania without applying to be a European refugee. He said they do not want her to apply for refugee status in Romania because then she might have to live in less than ideal situations without her family. She needs to apply for refugee status by July 10th or return to her home country.

Denys is worried the violence will not end before his sister must return to Ukraine.

”As days and weeks go by this spark of hope and joy is fading,” Denys said. “I’m getting exhausted and scared that maybe it’s somehow not what I was thinking or hoping you know?”

He has worked at printing manufacturing facility Royle Printing in Sun Prairie for 10 years and said his co-workers’ support helps ease the pain and stress he feels.

”His best day is going to be when they’re here and they’re all having a barbecue,” his co-worker and friend Dawn Webber said. “It’s a very simple thing but wow it brings reality to and remembrance of really what’s important.”

The staff raised $5,000 through a bake sale to help pay for his family’s flight, if and when they’re granted access.

”There hasn’t been a day Dawn hasn’t popped into my office,” Denys said. “To stop and ask what’s the situation?”

He’s currently working with immigration lawyers, local and state officials to expedite the process before his sister needs to return to Ukraine.

Denys shared his story in the hopes that someone might see it and help if they can. He is not looking for financial aid.

Email marcus.aarsvold@nbc15.com with tips or advice that can be passed along to Denys.

