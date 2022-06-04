Wet Weather Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Keep the rain gear close by! A frontal boundary has stalled out to our south. This will keep periods of rain and storms around. Being that it is south of us, we will be in the cooler more stable airmass. This means severe weather is not anticipated but do expect additional rain totals through Monday to be at least an inch in many spots.

While rain is possible at any time over the next couple of days, the more focused storm activity looks to be Saturday night and Sunday night. Wet weather should start to push out late Monday. Highs will only be around 70 degrees with lows into the middle 50s. A break in the wet weather arrives Tuesday with a little sunshine.

This means daily chances of rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but it will be around and something you will have to plan for. Between the rainy periods, plenty of cloud cover and cool temperatures will be around. Highs only expected into the 60s. Rain totals will likely be on either side of an inch by the end of Monday.

Another weathermaker already moves in for Wednesday with a good chance of storms returning. On and off storm chances remain through the end of the week before some clearing heading into next weekend. Highs will remain a bit below normal and into the lower 70s.

