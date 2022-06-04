Advertisement

Wet Weekend Ahead

Cooler Temperatures
Today
Today(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds have returned and scattered showers will develop early Saturday as a frontal boundary draws through the area. This will begin to stall and hang out for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

This means daily chances of rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but it will be around and something you will have to plan for. Between the rainy periods, plenty of cloud cover and cool temperatures will be around. Highs only expected into the 60s. Rain totals will likely be on either side of an inch by the end of Monday.

A break in the wet weather may set up briefly Tuesday. There are already signs of another weathermaker arriving towards the middle of next week. This will likely bring a return of some showers and storms. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year into the 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from...
Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes

Latest News

Nice Evening
Wet Weekend Ahead
On-and-off rain is expected this weekend.
First Alert - On & Off Rain this Weekend
Thursday Extended Forecast
On and Off Rain for the Weekend
A cold front will slip through the region tomorrow and temperatures will be slightly cooler,...
Sunny and Pleasant Today