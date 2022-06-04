Advertisement

Wisconsin dairy farmers, cows return to Capitol Square for Cows on the Concourse

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a two-year hiatus, the 41st Annual Cows on the Concourse took place on the Capitol Square Saturday.

At the annual, family-friendly event, attendees could pet cows and baby calves, chat with Wisconsin dairy farmers and enjoy some fresh Wisconsin cheese and milk.

Four event favorites, the Cow Zone, Ed”Moo”cation Zone, Get MOOving Fun and Fitness Zone and a Dairyland Scavenger Hunt also returned this year.

Sydney Endres, Cows on the Concourse event chair, said the event is not only to entertain, but to educate the community on one of Wisconsin’s most important industries.

“I’m a dairy farmer myself and it’s awesome to be able to come and spread the word about the industry that is so important to our state. There are so many farm families involved and so many other people that work in the dairy industry. Really dairy fuels our economy,” Endres said.

Cows on the Concourse is hosted by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee, according to event coordinators. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Dairy Science Department and Weyauwega Cheese also contribute to the event.

